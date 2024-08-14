Haunting Images Reveal Wildfire Devastation In Outskirts Of Athens

Firefighters in Athens, Greece, announced Wednesday that after a series of wildfires broke out Sunday, engulfing the region.

One woman has died and dozens more, including firefighters, were injured throughout the week as wildfires ripped through 100,000 acres of land within striking distance of Athens, according to the BBC. Thousands of residents were evacuated as risks of flare-ups continued amid wind gusts and soaring temperatures.

More than 40 locations burst into flames, sending layers of smoke over Athens. Buildings and businesses in the town of Vrilissia, just eight miles from Athens, were destroyed by flames.

“At some point, the fire went faster than the cars,” Mayor of Kifisia, on the outskirts of Athens, Vasilis Xypolitas told CNN. “On the mountain, there were no roads to stop the trucks and to fight the actual fire.”

Many reports suggested the fires were extremely fast moving. One resident said he watched the fire from the top of a nearby hill, he “blinked, and it was basically in front of us.” (RELATED: Thousands Forced To Flee As Wildfire Rages Through Greece)

“This was our land. This was our air and our breath. And it’s completely gone,” said a resident of Chalandri named Sophia.

Assistance was sent from a slew of European nations, including Italy, France, Serbia, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Romania, the BBC noted. More than 700 firefighters using 199 engines and 35 waterbombing aircraft supported the exhaustive operation, with many remaining in the area to continue support.