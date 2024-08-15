You Can’t Help But Feel Uneasy Watching The Trailer For ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’

The official trailer for FX’s “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez” hit YouTube on Wednesday, and it is a very uneasy watch.

Based on the life of the late, disgraced New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, this dramatization of his life has been a long time coming. For those of you unfamiliar with the story, I’m sorry to ruin your day.

Hernandez, a once golden-child of the NFL, was found guilty of murdering Odin Lloyd in 2013 and sentenced to life without parole in 2015. He was found dead in his cell of an apparent suicide in 2017 at the age of 27, shortly after being acquitted of a double homicide. In the years that followed, revelations about drug use and his alleged sexuality hit headlines and have been the subject of multiple documentaries.

Media mogul Ryan Murphy is now delivering what will probably be the definitive biopic on Hernandez's life, exploring everything from his childhood and meteoric rise to success, to his demons that seemingly led to his untimely downfall.

The limited series is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.,” according to Deadline. Josh Rivera portrays Hernandez throughout his life, including his three seasons with Tom Brady and the Patriots and their Super Bowl appearance.

The series premieres Sept. 17 on FX Networks and Hulu. And I guarantee it’ll make a lot of people extremely uncomfortable.