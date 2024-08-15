Iconic Babe Ruth Jersey Could Sell For An Unbelievable $30 Million At Upcoming Auction

Anybody got a spare $30 million?

The jersey worn by the iconic New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth when he knocked one of the most high-profile home runs in the history of baseball could sell for an unbelievable $30 million at an upcoming auction. And if it does, it would make it the most expensive jersey ever, by far. (RELATED: Giants Superfan ‘McCovey Cove Dave’ Tries To Pull Off A Deal Of A Lifetime With Michael Harris II’s Grand Slam Ball)

In the 1932 World Series taking on the Chicago Cubs, Ruth was wearing a No. 3 road gray jersey and made a gesture towards center field, calling a home run. Right after, he knocked a fifth-inning home run exactly where he pointed (though it’s been debated, I’m sticking with what the baseball gods originally intended).

The “called shot” is one of the most memorable moments in baseball and has been ever since it happened 92 years ago. As Heritage Auctions, the organization holding the sale, describes in their press release, the scene is “endlessly celebrated, imitated and replicated,” per CNN.

WATCH:

A piece of Great Bambino lore could be yours! Babe Ruth’s “called shot” jersey heads to auction and with a hefty price tag. pic.twitter.com/fPhL1z4Opw — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) August 15, 2024

I’m honestly surprised that it’s going for $30 million considering how debated the “called shot” is nowadays, but it just goes to show you how iconic this moment was (and still is) to baseball fans.