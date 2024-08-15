REPORT: Billie Eilish Boots Wasserman Group On Heels Of Cheating Scandal

Billie Eilish dropped Casey Wasserman and the Wasserman Group after allegations surfaced that the talent management mogul was sexually involved with a number of his junior employees, according to the Daily Beast.

Eilish revealed she terminated the relationship with the agency after her performance at the Paris Olympics, according to the Daily Beast. Wasserman, a sports and talent manager and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Chairman, is accused of having engaged in “serial” affairs with young women on his team. The allegations against Wasserman have yet to be tested in court, but Eilish was said to be “very upset” over the allegations and has reportedly shifted to rival agency WME.

The allegations made against Wasserman and his relationship with young female employees date back as far as 20 years in some cases, according to Variety.

Initial reports published by Daily Mail alleged the mogul “has had a chronic condition of sleeping with people who work for him.”

Eleven sources, including some alleged mistresses, came forward as part of their report.

Some accused Wasserman of showering them with Louboutin shoes, La Perla lingerie, handbags and luxury cars, before losing interest in them and dropping them entirely, according to Daily Mail.

Eilish and Finneas are the first to publicly abandon their relationship with Wasserman amid the scandal, according to the Daily Beast.

“While grateful to their former live booking agents at Wasserman, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have opted to have film, TV and music handled by the same agency, WME, moving forward,” a spokesperson for Eilish told Variety.

It’s unclear if the reported departure of the multi-award winning singer is going to set off a chain reaction of other high profile departures.

Wasserman is the grandson of famous media mogul Lew Wasserman and remains as the chief executive at Wasserman Group. He currently holds an impressive catalogue of stars, including music powerhouse Kendrick Lamar, Chappell Roan, and athletes such as Megan Rapinoe, according to Variety. (RELATED: One Of Music’s Biggest Players Calls It Quits Because Everyone Seems To Hate Him)

This story continues to unfold.