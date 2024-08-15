Editorial

Things Get Worse For Declining Bills As They Lose Star Linebacker Matt Milano Indefinitely From Torn Bicep

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 13, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
When it rains, it pours!

Matt Milano, the star linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, is now listed out “indefinitely” after he suffered a torn bicep, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news was first reported Thursday morning by Cover 1.

Milano was hit with the injury while positional drills were going on at practice Tuesday. During so, he made an awkward landing on his left arm and was unable to return. (RELATED: Cowboys Beef Up Their Defensive Unit After Picking Up A Couple Of Veteran Hosses In Carl Lawson, Jordan Phillips)

Throughout his seven-year career in the National Football League, Milano’s durability has always been an issue. In every single one of his years in the league, with the exception of one, he was out at least one game because of being injured. In the most recent season (2023), he missed the majority of the campaign after a Week 5 tibia fracture against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And here we go again, and on top of that, more bad luck for the Buffalo Bills.

Not gonna lie … I’m not complaining as a Miami Dolphins fan.