Things Get Worse For Declining Bills As They Lose Star Linebacker Matt Milano Indefinitely From Torn Bicep

When it rains, it pours!

Matt Milano, the star linebacker for the Buffalo Bills, is now listed out “indefinitely” after he suffered a torn bicep, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news was first reported Thursday morning by Cover 1.

Milano was hit with the injury while positional drills were going on at practice Tuesday. During so, he made an awkward landing on his left arm and was unable to return. (RELATED: Cowboys Beef Up Their Defensive Unit After Picking Up A Couple Of Veteran Hosses In Carl Lawson, Jordan Phillips)

Throughout his seven-year career in the National Football League, Milano’s durability has always been an issue. In every single one of his years in the league, with the exception of one, he was out at least one game because of being injured. In the most recent season (2023), he missed the majority of the campaign after a Week 5 tibia fracture against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN sources: Bills Pro-Bowl linebacker Matt Milano, who left Tuesday’s practice injured, tore his bicep and now will be out indefinitely. Milano will undergo surgery on his torn bicep with the hope of trying to return later this season, possibly in December. pic.twitter.com/hQDauRequk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2024

Former All-Pro LB Matt Milano exited positional drills during #Bills Tuesday practice due to an apparent left arm injury. Athletic trainers spent time looking at his bicep/elbow area, Milano tested the injury a bit but did not return #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/I0sDoWLzDK — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 13, 2024

Not gonna lie … I’m not complaining as a Miami Dolphins fan.