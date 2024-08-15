Bus Driver Saves 14 Children, Authorities Say

A Coloradan bus driver saved 14 children by evacuating them from a burning school bus Wednesday, Aurora Fire Rescue said in a press release.

The driver noticed through a dashboard his bus caught fire and swiftly pulled over and evacuated the children, the agency’s press release read. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show School Bus Running Off-Road, Smashing Into Home)

The agency said by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, “the bus was fully engulfed in flames” and that the driver’s quick actions “were crucial in ensuring everyone’s safety.” “Aurora Fire investigators determined that the fire was accidental and originated in the engine compartment,” the agency wrote. No one was harmed during the incident.

“We are extremely grateful that no one was injured,” the Aurora School District told USA Today. The district added that once they were alerted to the fire they called emergency responders and picked up the children using a different bus.

As school bus burned, driver’s heroic actions helped save Colorado kids, authorities say https://t.co/1EvnVxnG3X — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 15, 2024

“We want to give our utmost thanks to our bus driver for his awareness and quick action. His response kept everyone safe. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority,” the Aurora School District told the outlet.

This is not the first time students had a close call on a school bus. A school bus in South Jersey was engulfed in flames mere moments after the driver and students exited the bus on April 17. Students alleged they smelled smoke coming from the bus and heard a loud bang prior to their evacuation. “We smelled it and saw it, so we got off. It was kinda all fast,” Regan Capone, a 13-year-old, said.

A 28-year-old Louisiana bus driver, Kia Rousseve, had a similar moment back in March 13 when she realized her bus was starting to lose power suddenly.

“The bus started acting crazy and started jerking and going real, real slow,” Rousseve said. She realized the children were in danger and acted from her maternal instinct.

“I have a child, so I thought about them kids like it was my own child,” she said. Her hunch paid off, as only moments after she and all nine students exited the vehicle did it go up in flames.