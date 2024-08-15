DCNF Reporter Says It’s ‘Shocking’ How Even Liberal Media Won’t Defend Harris Ducking Press

Daily Caller News Foundation media reporter Nicole Silverio on Thursday said it’s surprising that even liberal media are pressing the Harris-Walz campaign about Vice President Kamala Harris not committing to hold a press conference.

CNN anchor Acosta on Wednesday questioned Harris-Walz campaign communications director Michael Tyler about whether the campaign will commit to holding a press conference by the end of August. Silverio, on “WFEA Radio,” described the interaction as “shocking,” as Acosta did not accept Tyler’s excuses for Harris not being available to the press. (RELATED: Byron Donalds Spars With CNN Host On Whether Trump’s Age Or Harris’ Far-Left Record Is Bigger Concern)

WATCH:

CNN’s Jim Acosta repeatedly pressed a Harris campaign spox on why VP Kamala Harris won’t commit to holding a press conference pic.twitter.com/yMgeZCJ0tq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2024

“Jim Acosta is not buying it. And how can he buy it? I mean, it’s been 25 days now since Kamala Harris has launched her campaign and she has yet to sit down for a single interview or hold a single press conference,” Silverio said. “Instead, she’s only done rallies … and now even the liberal networks are questioning this lack of communication.”

Acosta asked Tyler if it would “kill” the Harris campaign to hold a press conference and asked why the vice president hasn’t held one. Tyler noted how “busy” Harris has been and said she will commit to a sit-down interview by the end of the month, and that she will hold press conferences at some point.

Silverio also noted that former President Donald Trump has been engaging with the press during his campaign and facing “hostile reporters.”

“It’s interesting to see the guy who the press has been hostile to for eight years is willing to hold press conferences and talk to the press, but the one who the media will give more favorable coverage to will not give press conferences,” she said.

Trump in July appeared at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago for an interview that immediately became contentious. ABC News reporter Rachel Scott started off the interview by recounting instances of alleged racism from Trump, with the former president characterizing her statements and question as “a disgrace.”

CNN’s Van Jones recently warned Kamala Harris’ avoidance of interviews “can’t last.”

“Anybody running for the top office needs to be as available as possible,” he said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.