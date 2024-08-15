Editorial

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Becomes One Of 55 Films To Ever Reach Mind-Melting Level Of Success

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
“Deadpool & Wolverine” is officially one of the top-selling films of all time after reaching $1 billion in the box office Sunday, one of 55 movies to ever do so.

The smash-hit Marvel-Disney sequel to the “Deadpool” and, I guess, the “Wolverine” franchise, will soon become the highest-grossing R-rated film in movie history, according to Variety. The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman-led flick grossed $494.3 million across North America and another $535.1 million in international sales, for a mind-melting total of $1.029 billion in global box office sales.

The news comes shortly after Disney’s other hit-movie of summer 2024,”Inside Out 2,” earned $1.558 billion, suggesting we’re not quite done with Disney yet.

After a torrent of failed movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), “Deadpool & Wolverine” is a much-needed win for the brands, Variety noted. No MCU film has surpassed the billion dollar mark since 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” dragged everyone into theaters.

But “Deadpool & Wolverine” may not hang onto the title of being the most financially successful sweary scary film for long. It beat out “Joker’s” $1.07 billion, sure. But there’s another “Joker” movie on the way. And this one looks even better than the last. (RELATED: You’ll Forget Every Other Movie From 2024 After Watching ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ Full Trailer)

Joker: Folie à Deux” hits theaters on October 4 and it is almost guaranteed to be a smash-hit. Along with Joaquin Phoenix reprising his titular role, Lady Gaga co-stars in what looks like either a haunting love story or deep psychosis. Either way, Reynolds and Jackman should be nervous.