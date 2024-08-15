Delegate Withdraws From DNC After Police Arrest Him At Protest And Bodycam Footage Releases

A delegate reportedly withdrew from the Democratic National Convention (DNC) after police arrested and charged him with a felony following his participation in a St. Louis protest, the Missouri Democratic Party said Wednesday.

Keith Rose, an uncommitted alternate DNC delegate, faces a charge of first-degree property damage for allegedly damaging a Ferguson Police Department fence Friday, the night an officer was critically injured at the same demonstration, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The protest in Ferguson reportedly commemorated the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, who was shot dead by a cop on Aug. 9, 2014. Hundreds of demonstrators assembled on Friday, the outlet noted.

Dozens of protesters stayed past midnight outside of the police station, according to the outlet. Some allegedly started shaking and damaging the fence, the outlet reported. Rose and three others were charged in relation to the damaging of the fence, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bodycam footage released Tuesday by police shows Officer Travis Brown, a black officer, among those making arrests. He falls hard to the pavement after a man appears to charge at him and knock him over. Authorities said the suspect was 28-year-old Elijah Gantt, a black man, according to the AP.

The injured officer is currently hospitalized with a critical brain injury, law enforcement said, the AP reported. (RELATED: NYPD Responds To Apparent Riot, Discovers Something Confusing)

Along with his previous role with the state’s Democratic Party, Rose also serves on the Civilian Oversight Board for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, which he was appointed to in 2024. Three St. Louis Board of Alderman members signed a letter pressuring for Rose’s removal, a KSDK News video report shows.

“As a result of the charges filed against Mr. Rose in this matter, we no longer feel that Mr. Rose can be seen as neutral and unbiased on matters relating to the oversight of the St. Louis City Police Department,” the letter stated, the AP reported.

Three other aldermen argued a resignation would be “premature” in a separate letter. “A this time, to ask for his resignation is premature, and we ask that any consideration for such a vote be held until court proceedings conclude,” the letter reads.

Rose was released on $500 bond and his next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22, the AP reported.

Rose told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he believes the charge will be dismissed.

“I am highly confident that the charge against me will be dropped once the prosecution reviews all of the evidence, but if not, I am prepared to defend myself against this accusation,” Rose told the outlet. He reportedly added that he had been charged a decade prior amidst the Michael Brown demonstrations and found innocent following a bench trial.

The Missouri Democratic Party released a statement that “condemns the violence” that lead to Brown’s injury, according to the AP.

“Keith Rose has decided to voluntarily withdraw as an uncommitted alternate delegate to the DNC,” the statement reportedly said. “The Missouri Democratic Party is taking appropriate action according to Party rules in replacing Mr. Rose with another uncommitted alternate from the area.”

The DNC is set to begin Monday in Chicago, Illinois.