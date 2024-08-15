Opinion

Elon Musk Added New Twitter Feature, And Naturally, Liberals Had A Lot To Say About It

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Elon Musk’s AI bot, Grok, got an update this week. Users can now generate AI images.

Hold up. Can’t all AI’s do that? Yes, but Grok has one key difference. You can use it to generate images of real people.

You can even make a mockery out of celebrities and public figures.

So far, the results have been hilarious. Many show Donald Trump as a hero… or a villain. Maybe we can finally see a picture of Michelle Obama pregnant?

But, as with everything Musk does, libs are now giving the update the whole “threat to democracy” treatment.

One IT professional group accused the tool of prompting “image generation chaos” and “unleashing a torrent of misinformation.” A Harvard-affiliated academic called it “one of the most reckless and irresponsible AI implementations I’ve ever seen.” Another Twitter user hilariously said the tool “literally erases the possibility [of] queer couples.”

Oh no… you mean to tell me Pikachu is real?

Ronald McDonald is a gun-toting psychopath?

Did Trump really do 9/11?

How can I ever tell if these images are fake or doctored?

We need a team of misinformation experts to investigate.

Chill out, folks. They’re not mad that a tool like this exists. If they could control access to the technology, then presumably they would be just fine using it to make damaging images of their opponents. But Grok is democratic; it gives everyone the chance to make a fool out of public figures. Yes, even public figures that liberal consensus-makers have deemed beyond reproach.

And for the self-declared defenders of democracy, that’s the one thing they can never allow.