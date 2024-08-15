REPORT: ESPN Fires NFL Analyst Robert Griffin III

ESPN has fired NFL Analyst Robert Griffin III, sources told The Athletic.

The sports network also fired Sam Ponder, the host of “NFL Countdown,” sources told the outlet. The network reportedly decided to cut the two for financial purposes.

“Sam Ponder and Robert Griffin III have been fired by ESPN, according to sources,” Andrew Marchand of The Athletic posted on X Thursday.” These are budget moves. These are the only two being let go as ESPN ends its fiscal year.”

Griffin, 34, was hired by ESPN three years ago and became a popular host on “Monday Night Countdown” and a commentator for college football games, according to The Athletic.

Griffin was informed of the decision Thursday morning, a source familiar with deliberations told the outlet. He will reportedly retain his seven-figure salary. He had two years remaining on his deal, according to the outlet.

In May 2024, ESPN announced the hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce and added him to the cast of “Monday Night Countdown,” according to a statement. Griffin was removed from that program and replaced by Kelce. (RELATED: Robert Griffin III Bounces Mid Broadcast After Being Told That His Wife Was In Labor)

“Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans,” Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content, said in the statement. “Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center. ”

Griffin posted on X Thursday morning. “There are people in your circle saying they want you to win, but doing everything they can to make you lose. Don’t be afraid to cut people off when they keep handing you the scissors,” he wrote

He posted a video clip from the 1995 film “Friday” to X later Thursday.