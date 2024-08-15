Hiker Loses Consciousness, Dies At Isle Royale National Park

A hiker suffered sudden medical complications and died Monday at Isle Royale National Park, Authorities said Wednesday.

An unidentified 37-year-old woman from Battle Creek, Michigan, lost her life while hiking near Lake LeSage, according to the Isle Royale National Park. Authorities reported that the incident occurred late afternoon when the hiker, accompanied by her partner, began experiencing severe medical issues. The situation rapidly worsened as the woman could no longer walk and eventually lost consciousness and ceased breathing.

Backpacker dies after suffering ‘sudden medical complications’ at national park https://t.co/fAiDRvBwLg pic.twitter.com/PoeqDizoVn — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 15, 2024

Despite immediate CPR efforts, attempts to revive her proved futile. Fellow hikers in the vicinity managed to send a distress signal via a delayed 911 text, which was received by the authorities. The message was forwarded to a National Park Service dispatch center, authorities said in the press release.

“Park ranger/EMTs located and stayed with the party Monday evening. Early Tuesday morning a crew of Isle Royale staff responded to transport the party from a remote location,” authorities said. “The Isle Royale community extends their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.” (RELATED: American Teenager Dies After Falling 300 Feet While Hiking In Western Switzerland)

The Daily Caller reached out to Isle Royale National Park for more information but has yet to receive a response.