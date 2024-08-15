Sources Claim Kevin Costner Is Loving That ‘Yellowstone’ Won’t Work Without ‘His Genius’ Apparently

Reports published Thursday claim that Kevin Costner is apparently thrilled that “Yellowstone” isn’t working out without him.

Costner abandoned the career-defining franchise-creating series with just half a season left on his schedule, leaving the cast and crew to finalize the story for fans. And apparently he’s “obsessively eyeing” the show’s many spinoffs, claiming they’re “doomed to fail without his valuable input,” sources told Life & Style.

If these sources are telling the truth, Costner should maybe be paying attention to the three fingers pointing back at him as he wags his index at “Yellowstone.” His latest project “Horizon: An American Saga” failed so miserably in the box office, losing more than $60 million, it called his entire wannabe-franchise into jeopardy.

“Kevin’s well aware the likes of Taylor Sheridan and other turncoats are probably chuckling over ‘Horizon’s’ bad viewing numbers, and it’s only strengthened his bitterness and dislike toward them,” an insider told the outlet. “It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs.”

Apparently, Costner believes “the ‘Yellowstone’ bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens.” In all fairness, all productions feel like a bunch of headless chickens are running them. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Scrambles As His Biggest Project Collapses Around Him)

“His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work,” the insider said.

Personally, I’m not sure how much weight these claims hold. I do believe that Costner would have completed the series had it not been defined by chaos and extremely tight schedules. But then again, having worked in both entertainment and news media, I can say with absolute confidence that the egos of the rich and famous (even the not-very-famous) know no bounds. (RELATED: Michelle Pfeiffer Joining As Actress, Executive Producer On Taylor Sheridan’s First ‘Yellowstone’ Sequel Spin-Off)

If Costner was a real man, he’d shut up, grit his teeth and finish up “Yellowstone” because he owes it to the fans. And I bet we’d return the kindness by supporting his weird Western movie.