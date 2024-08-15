‘Radioactive Waste For Voters’: Kevin O’Leary Says Kamala Harris ‘Has To Get Rid Of Biden’ To Win Over Americans

“Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary said Vice President Kamala Harris has to distance herself from President Joe Biden in order for her economic policies to appeal to Americans.

Harris took the stage with President Joe Biden in Maryland on Thursday, where they touted the administration’s effort to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. O’Leary said on Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCallum” that Harris must distance herself from Biden on the economy since polls have indicated his economic policies are unpopular.

“What I was really listening for was if she was gonna center somewhere,” O’Leary said. “Because if the strategy is just bash big business, bash energy, bash Pharma, bash [US Aggregate Bond], bash everything, then she’s a leftist again, she can’t win the election. So my prediction is and we’ll know more next week after the convention, she has to get rid of Biden. I understand the heritage thing and everything, but she’s gotta distance herself from Bidenomics, that is radioactive waste for voters. So if she doesn’t bring some daylight in and go to the center, she’ll just lose.”

Kevin O’Leary Says Kamala Harris ‘Has To Get Rid Of Biden’ To Win Over Americans pic.twitter.com/hpoeT3wrz4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 15, 2024

Harris is reportedly intending to distance herself from Biden’s economic policies dubbed “Bidenomics,” which polls indicated has been a weak spot throughout his presidency, according to an Axios report on Wednesday. She is poised to announce her first major economic plan during a Friday rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she will reportedly propose a federal ban on supposed corporate “price-gouging” on food and groceries. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Tackling Joe’s Achilles Heel Open Up Even Bigger One For Herself)

Inflation has been a devastating political issue for Biden, as it rose from 1.4% when Biden took office in January 2021 to a peak of 9% in June 2022.The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the price of everyday goods, fell below 3% in July for the first time in two years.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denied that Harris intends to create a distance, saying on Wednesday that the vice president took part in passing the president’s economic agenda.

“What I will tell you is Bidenomics has been something that both the president and the vice president has worked on,” Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. “You guys have called it ‘Bidenomics,’ we talk about how the president is trying to put forward an economic policy building from the bottom-up, middle-out that does not leave behind the middle class and make sure it has equity at the center of it.”

Biden told Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Thursday that Harris does not intend to create daylight between herself and his economic policies.

A New York Times/Siena poll from Saturday found Republican nominee Donald Trump leading Harris on the economy 53% to 44% in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. A poll by The Financial Times found on Aug. 12 that Harris edged Trump by 1 point, 42% to 41%, on the economy, despite nearly half of the respondents expressing disapproval of Biden’s economic policies.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.