‘They Want To Buy A House’: Leo Terrell Says Young Black Americans ‘Rejecting The Democrat Kool-Aid’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell said Thursday during an appearance on “Varney and Company” that young black voters will “reject the racism card” in the presidential election and vote for former President Donald Trump.

A Fox News poll released Wednesday shows Trump receiving 21% of the black vote in a five-way race between himself, Vice President Kamala Harris, independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein, with Trump’s share climbing to 26% in a head-to-head matchup with Harris, numbers virtually unchanged from a June Fox News poll of the matchup between Trump and President Joe Biden. Terrell said that Trump’s “colorblind” economic agenda will draw support from black voters, telling Fox Business host Stuart Varney that a dinner bet between them over whether Trump can get 18% of the black vote come November is “still on.” (RELATED: ‘She Has A Good Teacher’: Leo Terrell Says Kamala Harris Learned To Plagiarize From Joe Biden)

“That bet and dinner is still on and let me give you some facts,” Terrell told Varney. “Black Americans under 30 are not drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid. Stu, the Democrats want black Americans to think that we’re still in 1965, that we’re in the civil rights movement, and that is totally rejected by young black Americans.”

“Trump has basically offered the same policies for all Americans. They want to have a job. They want to buy a house. They want a secure border. And what black Americans, young black Americans are saying, is they’re rejecting the Democrat Kool-Aid,” Terrell continued. “They don’t believe that they wake up with racism. I want to be very clear on this: there is no systemic racism in America. Racism, yes, but not government-sponsored racism. That is gone. And that does not work in buying young black Americans. They reject the racism card, and they’re going to Trump economic policies.”

Trump trails Harris by 1% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls conducted between July 30 to Aug. 14, with Harris’ lead increasing to 1.1% when West, Kennedy and Stein are included.

“Trump’s economic policies worked very well for black Americans last time around. I think I’m right in saying that,” Varney said. “In fact, I think it was the only administration that had ever significantly closed the income gap between black America and the rest of America. I think I’m right in saying that.” (RELATED: ‘You Don’t Quite See That’: MSNBC Data Guru Delivers Brutal Reality Check To Dems After Walz Pick)

“You are 100% correct. Trump economic policies are colorblind. They work for all Americans and black Americans, under the Trump Administration, benefited,” Terrell told Varney. “One final point. You have a — you have a witness here, a person who has converted from being a Democrat to voting for Trump in 2020 and will vote for Trump in 2024 because he’s good for America regardless of color.”

