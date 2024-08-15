Mauricio Pochettino To Become The Next Boss Of US Soccer: REPORT

Please, please, please let this be true! With a cherry on top!

It appears that the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) has made a power move, because according to a new report from TUDN’s Iván Kasanzew, the legendary Mauricio Pochettino has agreed on a deal to become the next head coach of the program.

The iconic manager has some absolute world-class experience, including coaching powerhouse clubs such as Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain. Also included on his resume are gigs with Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Espanyol. (RELATED: College Golf Just Got Elevated Like Crazy Thanks To Alabama’s $50 Million Facility That Was Designed By Justin Thomas)

Now I know what you might be asking … how credible is Iván Kasanzew? What about TUDN?

TUDN is known to have a few connections with officials within U.S. Soccer, and on top of that, Kasanzew has credibility with past Pochettino reporting.

So in other words, and in shocking fashion, USMNT is in a really good spot right now to land Mauricio Pochettino — and I can’t believe I just wrote that.

Fuentes indican que Mauricio Pochettino habría llegado a un acuerdo para convertirse en el nuevo Seleccionador de Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/nXpac5oVfH — Iván Kasanzew (@IvanKasanzew) August 15, 2024

Holy ish … it looks like this might actually be happening.

When I wrote the first half of this blog late Wednesday night, we were still in the early stages of reporting, especially considering how everybody was wondering how credible TUDN is. Well, while we were sleeping, ESPN confirmed the news that Pochettino has agreed to become the next head coach of U.S. Soccer.

This has gotta be a dream, right?

Nope, this is pure reality, and just like that, the United States becomes a threat to win the 2026 World Cup — unbelievable stuff.