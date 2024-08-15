‘Are We Going To Debate Today?’: Josh Hawley Confronts Democrat Opponent At State Fair

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley crashed Democratic opponent Lucas Kunce’s appearance Thursday at the Missouri State Fair, where he demanded a debate.

Video shows Hawley make his way through crowds to track down Kunce, who he found at the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, according to The Kansas City Star.

“Let’s go find Lucas Kunce. Lets go find him, come on. Where has he been?” Hawley said as he entered the event. “I haven’t seen him, have you guys seen him? He hasn’t been out of his basement in two weeks. Let’s go find him.”

Kunce stepped forward and shook Hawley’s hand as soon as the Missouri senator found him and asked to debate.

“Lucas Kunce! Are we gonna debate today?” Hawley asked.

“How are you doing, man?” Kunce said.

“Are we going to debate today?” Hawley asked again.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Kunce said.

“You don’t know? I read your bullshit letter to the Farm Bureau. Are you gonna sue the Farm Bureau?” Hawley shot back.

“Dude, you’re really obsessed with this stuff. You’re really obsessed with this stuff,” Kunce responded.

Kunce has been hiding out for two weeks – I finally found him today. And he STILL won’t debate. But I’ll be there pic.twitter.com/aRjKIByq5b — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 15, 2024

Another man approached Hawley and attempted to stop the confrontation, video shows. Despite this, Hawley continued pressing Kunce about the debate, asking the man, who said he was “with” Kunce, if he would bring the Democratic candidate over to engage with him in a debate. (RELATED: Daughter Of Deceased Democratic Rep Announces Congressional Bid)

“Let’s do it! Are you ready? We’ve got it right across the place. We’re ready to go,” Hawley told Kunce. “Are you just a no? Come on, man.”

Well, Kunce refused to debate – but I found him! pic.twitter.com/ARiL57BaVx — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 15, 2024

Hawley initially challenged Kunce to a debate at the Missouri State Fair after the Democrat won his primary election on Aug. 6. While Kunce did not commit to Hawley’s proposal, he did accept invitations to televised debates on KSDK and KSHB, The Kansas City Star reported.

Video reposted by Kunce shows a dozen of State Fair attendees chant “TV debates” as Hawley spoke at the event.

“TV DEBATES! TV DEBATES! TV DEBATES!” — Union workers showing up to demand real fully televised #MOSen debates, that all can see — because that’s what Missouri voters deserve!@LucasKunceMO has accepted all of them. @HawleyMO has accepted none of them. https://t.co/Y8Yg686JOs — Caleb Cavarretta (@CalebCavarretta) August 15, 2024

The Missouri State Fair Commission released a statement Friday in attempt to prevent a debate from occurring.

August 9, 2024

Missouri State Fair Commission There have been recent inquiries about potential political debates at the State Fair.

We are unable to accommodate any request for political debates on the fairgrounds during the duration of the MSF. @HawleyMO lied. pic.twitter.com/YdfhP9HsT1 — Jane (@PlaintanJane) August 10, 2024

“There have been recent inquiries about potential political debates at the State Fair. The Missouri State Fair Commission believes the State Fair should continue highlighting Missouri’s Agricultural industry work of our youth exhibitors,” the statement read.

“The Commission has been working hard for the past year to set the agenda for 2024,” the statement continued. “Therefore, we are unable to accommodate any request for political debates on the fairgrounds during the duration of the Missouri State Fair.”