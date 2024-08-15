Yankees’ Aaron Judge Knocks Historic 300th HR That Could Lead Him To Being The Greatest Of All-Time

And the crazy part: He made it look easy.

When he was rounding first base, New York Yankees superstar captain Aaron Judge saw his teammates in the bullpen dancing. And then when he crossed home plate, the reception only ratcheted up.

Not only did Judge knock a home run Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox in the Yanks‘ 10-2 win, but it happened to be his 300th career homer. And on top of that, he also became the quickest player ever to hit that milestone. (RELATED: Brewers Owner Mark Attanasio Is Being Sued For … Stealing Sand?: REPORT)

“It’s a great achievement,” said Judge, per ESPN. “Like I said a couple days ago, I was hoping it would come in a win. It came in a big win for us. We were down for a little bit, couldn’t get much going, so I was just excited it was there in a big moment.”

Judge popped the HR in his 955th career game and 3,431st career at-bat.

WATCH:

Aaron Judge reached 300 Home Runs almost a full season’s worth of games faster than anyone else 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5coW8kNZMB — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) August 15, 2024

If Aaron Judge stays healthy and continues at this pace of play, he’ll easily go down as the greatest to ever do it in the game of baseball. That’s not a debate at this point. Like @YankeeWRLD pointed out on Twitter, he clipped 300 home runs in nearly a full season ahead of everybody else … that’s just wild.

Aaron Judge = Baseball’s Drake. So many hits, it’s insane.