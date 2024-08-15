Nicolas Cage To Portray John Madden In New Biopic, But They’re Severely Fumbling What Could Be A True Banger

This has the potential to be pure flames … but also a bit of a dud.

Film director and screenwriter David O. Russell has been working on his John Madden biopic for months now, if not years, and it looks like it’s finally nearing its completion. (RELATED: Things Get Worse For Declining Bills As They Lose Star Linebacker Matt Milano Indefinitely From Torn Bicep)

The iconic actor Nicolas Cage (you might have heard of him) will be starring as Madden himself, who we all know as the late, great football coach and sports commentator, in a film about the NFL legend. Directed by Russell, the movie will be through Amazon MGM Studios. Russell is known for movies such as “American Hustle,” “The Fighter” and “Silver Linings Playbook.”

With all that being said, this won’t be your typical biopic and sports drama, rather a large focus of the movie will be around the “Madden” video game, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. And to make it even clearer, this will be the origin story of the classic game.

Now this is coming from somebody who loves “Madden” and plans on buying it this weekend, but I feel like a movie about John Madden should be about John Madden, not the video game. It’s honestly an injustice to such a legend that the first major movie being made about him is actually more about the video game.

It’s a travesty and a severe fumble by everybody involved.