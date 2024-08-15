REPORT: Police Arrest Former NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI

Officers with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) arrested retired NASCAR driver Kurt Busch on charges of DWI, careless and reckless driving and speeding Wednesday, according to a local report.

Court documents show that an Iredell County deputy clocked Busch driving his 2024 Lexus at 63 mph in a 45-mph zone on Brawley School Road, at approximately 11:32 pm, according to Iredell Free News. Sheriff Darren Campbell said citizen complaints about speeding in the area had prompted the ICSO to conduct speech checks in the area. Busch was taken into police custody and his license was revoked for 30 days, according to Iredell Free News.

Deputy Zalepka said that Busch “had red glassy eyes” and there was “a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath.”

The court record also noted that the “Defendant admitted to drinking prior to driving,” according to Iredell Free News.

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper responded to assist with the traffic stop and ultimately charged Busch with driving while impaired and court documents indicated that his blood-alcohol concentration registered at 0.17 percent, according to the local outlet. The legal limit for impaired driving in North Carolina is .08 percent.

The former NASCAR racer was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was processed.

Busch was released at approximately 2:36 am, on the condition that he signed a promise to appear in court on September 19 to address these matters further, according to Iredell Free News.

Busch spoke out about the incident by issuing a statement later in the day, Wednesday.

“I’m very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family and to my fans,” he said, according to Iredell Free News. “I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future.”

This is not the first time Busch has experienced a vehicular-related offense. He was also cited for reckless driving in Arizona in November of 2005. That matter concluded after Busch completed 50 hours of community service.

Busch drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Furniture Row Racing, Phoenix Racing, Penske Racing and Roush Racing. (RELATED: Judge Sentences Soap Opera Actress Haley Pullos For Drunk Driving Crash)

He won a total of 34 Cup races over the course of his career in auto racing.