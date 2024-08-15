Editorial

Give Yourself A Moment To Be Enthralled By Images From Wonderous Cosmic Event

Perseid Meteor Shower Viewed From Egypt's Whale Valley

(Photo by Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)

The Perseid meteor shower rained down over Earth, peaking Monday as astrophotographers from all over the world captured the utterly majestic cosmic event.

A simply gorgeous photograph of the Perseid meteor shower over Stonehenge, taken by astrophotographer Josh Dury, went viral in mid-August. And while we could sit here describing it to you, we think it speaks for itself.

“The Perseids have been a part of my life since I was a youngster at the age of seven-years old when I first began my journey in the world of [Astronomy],” Dury told Live Science. “For me, they are one of the most magical, anticipating events of the astronomical calendar. Seeing meteors [conjures] images of dreams and it is that mysticism I wished to portray through this image.” (RELATED: Carvings Found At Gobekli Tepe Might Be World’s Oldest Calendar Ever)

But did you know that our cosmos offered up a double feature during the Perseids this year? A severe G4-scale geomagnetic storm struck Earth on Monday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center.

The agency warned of possible impacts to infrastructure, including power fluctuations and potential satellite upheaval. But thankfully, it seems like the only side effect were these gorgeous photographs. (RELATED: Solar Storm Threats Set To Get Worse In 2024, According To Authorities)

There are some concerns that a significant enough geomagnetic storm could potentially wipe out all forms of above-ground electrical equipment, sending humanity back to the Dark Ages in the blink of an eye. It didn’t happen today, though, so that’s nice.

FAIYUM, EGYPT – AUGUST 12: A view of the Milky Way in the night sky during a Perseid Meteor Shower, on August 12, 2024 in Wadi Al-Hitan (Whale Valley) in Faiyum governorate, Egypt. The Perseid meteor shower, which is visible from mid-July to late August, is at its peak today. Wadi Al-Hitan (Whale Valley) is a UNESCO World Heritage site that contains fossils of an early and extinct suborder of whales, when the desert here was covered with water. (Photo by Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)

JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS – AUGUST 12: A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseids meteor shower peak at Pedernales Falls State Park on August 12, 2024 in Johnson City, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

VARIOUS CITIES, SPAIN – AUGUST 12: Meteors are seen along the Milky Way in the sky on August 12, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. The Perseid meteor shower is reaching peak visibility in the coming days. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

While the Perseids are about done for the year, typically peaking around Aug. 11 to 12 or a little after, there’s always a chance some wonderful piece of space debris might fly by Earth. So turn off your television tonight and go check out the sky.