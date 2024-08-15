‘F*ck LeBron’: Randy Orton Makes It Perfectly Clear How He Feels About The Self-Proclaimed King

Randy Orton kept it completely G!

An absolute legend, a 10-time WWE champion and still active superstar, Randy Orton made it quite clear that he’s not a fan of LeBron James.

When it comes to the ongoing debate between who’s the G.O.A.T between LeBron and Michael Jordan, Orton had a simple two words: “F*ck LeBron.”

Completely on character by the WWE Superstar. (RELATED: Team USA Continues To Dominate The FIBA World Rankings After Bringing Home The Gold Medal)

Making an appearance on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About” podcast speaking with Cody Rhodes, Orton kept it a bean. And to make it even more hilarious, Orton didn’t even let Rhodes get out his full question before he blasted James with a one-liner.

“There’s a G.O.A.T. conversation between Michael Jordan and LeBron James…”

“F*ck LeBron,” Orton said smoothly right after holding up his hand in typical confident fashion.

Hey … they don’t call him “The Legend Killer” for nothing.

WATCH:

Cody Rhodes brought up the conversation of the ‘GOAT’ in all of sports and mentioned LeBron James to which Randy Orton replies: “F*ck LeBron” (via ‘What Do You Wanna Talk About’) pic.twitter.com/Dtjhr4utnr — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 15, 2024

I didn’t get to talk to y’all about SummerSlam because I was on vacation when it happened, so I’m gonna take the opportunity to tell y’all know: I am HIGHLY concerned with what WWE is doing with Roman Reigns, because I’m over seeing the corny babyface transition, especially with how Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are hanging out on Raw (you know Jey and Roman are gonna reunite).

If they babyface him, and at a corny level with how it looks, I can no longer be a fan of Roman Reigns — and I’m not gonna lie, that worries the hell out of me.