Ring Doorbell Video Captures Moment Couple Ambushed, Shot After Winning Big At Casino

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment that two men allegedly ambushed and shot a Florida couple during a violent robbery in front of their home, FOX13 reported Wednesday.

The couple, Kim Chambliss and her boyfriend Val Delacruz, were on a monthly date night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa where Delacruz hit big, winning a $3,000 jackpot, according to FOX13. According to investigators, surveillance video shows suspects Marcus Jenkins and Tristin Wright watching the couple at the casino for two hours before following them home, FOX13 reported. (RELATED: Video Shows Moment ‘Delusional’ Stalker Tried To Assassinate Couple In Their Home)

A date night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino took a violent turn after they were followed home, then ambushed and shot. https://t.co/oMc056ZTc3 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) August 14, 2024

After Chambliss and Delacruz returned home, they were ambushed in their driveway by the two suspects who shot them and demanded money, according to the outlet.

Ring doorbell video shows Chambliss run toward the home’s front door before hearing more gunshots.

“I hear another gunshot and my first thought was ‘they’ve killed him.’ I was hysterical, I screamed and cried,” she told FOX13.

Footage shows Chambliss get into the house but Delacruz, who had been shot twice in the legs, writhes on the front porch and pleads with the armed suspects who stand over him.

One of the suspects covers up the camera before a neighbor arrives and the suspects flee.

The couple told FOX13 that deputies who arrived on the scene quickly saved Delacruz by applying a tourniquet to a through-and-through wound on his right thigh.

“I lost so much blood, if they didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have made it,” Delacruz said.

Besides stealing Delacruz’s watch and jewelry and Chambliss’s purse, the couple said the suspects stole their sense of security, according to FOX13.

“We’ve always felt safe in our home. Safe in the neighborhood. To have that taken away, to have just such an insecure feeling,” said Chambliss.

Police identified and arrested Jenkins and Wright but said a third suspect is still on the loose, FOX13 reported.

Investigators said Jenkins faces an attempted first -degree murder charge while Wright faces a principal to attempted murder charge, according to FOX13.