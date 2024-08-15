ROOKE: Trump Is Getting The 2016 Gang Back Together. It’s Time To ‘Let Trump Be Trump’ Again

While Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed a weeks-long honeymoon period thanks to her doting fans in the press, former President Donald Trump’s latest move means he is back in the game.

Trump is bringing back several campaign allies, including his 2016 campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and Tim Murtaugh, Trump’s 2020 campaign communications director, Politico reported.

I am loving all of the text messages and DM’s about the excitement of @realDonaldTrump bringing back @CLewandowski_ to the campaign from base supporters. It’s great to finally have someone there who wanted him to be POTUS from the beginning. We need to rally around him! #OGMAGA — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 15, 2024

“How could anyone not be excited to help elect this man? I’ve been with President @realDonaldTrump since Day 1, worked for him in 2016 & 2020, and I’m excited to be back on the Campaign Team to help deliver victory in 2024,” Lewandowski posted to X. “81 Days Left – Let Trump, Be Trump!”

How could anyone not be excited to help elect this man? I’ve been with President @realDonaldTrump since Day 1, worked for him in 2016 & 2020, and I’m excited to be back on the Campaign Team to help deliver victory in 2024. 81 Days Left – Let Trump, Be Trump! Get off the couch… pic.twitter.com/r2AgYV5BAt — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) August 15, 2024

Lewandowski was an instrumental part of the team that helped Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. He talked about his role in “Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency,” which gives an eyewitness account of Trump’s first campaign. He will work as an advisor to Trump’s campaign senior leadership team, who critics have said are struggling to get Trump over the hump of the Harris honeymoon, Politico reported. (ROOKE: Harris Quietly Trying To Cover Up Major Election Bomb That Could End Her Honeymoon)

“As we head into the home stretch of this election, we are continuing to add to our impressive campaign team,” Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita told Politico. “Corey Lewandowski, Taylor Budowich, Alex Pfeiffer, Alex Bruesewitz, and Tim Murtaugh are all veterans of prior Trump campaigns and their unmatched experience will help President Trump prosecute the case against Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the most radical ticket in American history.”

🚨 JUST IN: The Trump campaign has brought back Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager This is HUGE news! Corey was a key reason Trump trounced Hillary in 2016, and doesn’t put up with RINO BS. His primary strategy? “LET TRUMP BE TRUMP.” I’m pumped for this! LFG! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FyQJD0URnv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2024

Harris has yet to lay out a comprehensive policy plan, and people are starting to notice. Trump, on the other hand, has consistently promoted his plan to fix the economy, immigration crisis, and crime. (ROOKE: Regime Media Forced To Give Viewers Reality Check About Kamala’s Momentum)

Millions of active listeners tuned in to Trump’s interview with Elon Musk, and millions more tuned in the days after. The conversation lasted several hours, and Trump was able to show he could not only carry on a captivating discussion on a wide range of topics (something he says Harris and President Biden can’t do) but also draw a crowd.

At his North Carolina rally Wednesday, Trump talked about how his administration will uplift working families and emphasized his plans to bring good-paying manufacturing jobs back to American communities suffering under the Biden-Harris administration. He also laid out his strategy to deal with the rise in illegal immigration and crime. (ROOKE: Kamala’s Record Rears Its Ugly Head After She’s Caught Stealing From Trump)

It’s hard not to fall for the doom spiral regime media sent Americans down with their full-throated support of Harris. She raises money hand over fist, draws thousands of people to her rallies, and has celebrities lined up to support her.

Here is the full video of Kamala being heckled in Detroit. She looks incredibly angry. What are they chanting? pic.twitter.com/X3PfMf8CyC — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 15, 2024

Still, this is the same hurdle that Trump had to overcome in 2016, and the outcome ended up in Trump’s favor. The Nov. 5 election is quickly approaching, and Trump has to make up the ground lost during the wall-to-wall coverage of Harris’s rise in momentum. However, bringing in Lewandowski and the others marks a definitive shift that Trump is going on offense. It’s time to “Let Trump Be Trump” again.