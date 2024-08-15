Giants Superfan ‘McCovey Cove Dave’ Tries To Pull Off A Deal Of A Lifetime With Michael Harris II’s Grand Slam Ball

As a Braves fan, I can’t knock the man’s hustle.

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been on the IL for a large amount of time, but he made his return to the lineup Wednesday. Harris has been out with a hamstring injury since June 14.

In the top of the first inning in his very first at-bat since his time on the IL, Harris came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Braves already holding a 1-0 lead against the San Francisco Giants. This scenario gave Harris the perfect opportunity to make a grade-A comeback. And that’s exactly what he did. (RELATED: Yankees’ Aaron Judge Knocks Historic 300th HR That Could Lead Him To Being The Greatest Of All-Time)

Harris blasted the ball for a grand slam, giving Atlanta a 5-0 edge, with the home run sailing right into McCovey Cove. Like normal, Giants superfan “McCovey Cove Dave” was in his kayak waiting for a potential ball to fly into the water, which it did. Dave was able to retrieve Harris’ grand slam — the very first in his career.

So, you’d think with it being such a special occasion for Harris, “McCovey Cove Dave” would’ve given the ball back, right?

Nope, instead my man tried to pull off a deal of a lifetime.

The @Braves tried to retrieve Michael Harris II’s grand slam ball and McCovey Cove Dave said no. Boooooooo👎@HannaRaeYates has the full report. pic.twitter.com/CDkw0mUrll — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 15, 2024

The dude in the kayak in McCovey Cove, who goes by @McCoveyCoveDave, has caught or retrieved 37 homers that went in the water, including Harris’ tonight. He wouldn’t give it to Harris in exchange for a jersey or whatever cuz it was the first grand slam he’s retrieved. C’mon, man — David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 15, 2024

We were told today by someone involved in yesterday’s negotiations for grand-slam ball bit by Michael Harris II, that the guy who got it, McCovey Cove Dave, actually asked for a job w/ Giants in exchange. They obviously declined. He didn’t want conventional stuff #Braves offered. — David O’Brien (@DOBrienATL) August 15, 2024

My man tried to shoot his shot and failed, but I gotta respect the attempt.