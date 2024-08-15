Editorial

Giants Superfan ‘McCovey Cove Dave’ Tries To Pull Off A Deal Of A Lifetime With Michael Harris II’s Grand Slam Ball

BLOG
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 14: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves rounds second on his way to third during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on June 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

As a Braves fan, I can’t knock the man’s hustle.

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II has been on the IL for a large amount of time, but he made his return to the lineup Wednesday. Harris has been out with a hamstring injury since June 14.

In the top of the first inning in his very first at-bat since his time on the IL, Harris came to the plate with the bases loaded and the Braves already holding a 1-0 lead against the San Francisco Giants. This scenario gave Harris the perfect opportunity to make a grade-A comeback. And that’s exactly what he did. (RELATED: Yankees’ Aaron Judge Knocks Historic 300th HR That Could Lead Him To Being The Greatest Of All-Time)

Harris blasted the ball for a grand slam, giving Atlanta a 5-0 edge, with the home run sailing right into McCovey Cove. Like normal, Giants superfan “McCovey Cove Dave” was in his kayak waiting for a potential ball to fly into the water, which it did. Dave was able to retrieve Harris’ grand slam — the very first in his career.

So, you’d think with it being such a special occasion for Harris, “McCovey Cove Dave” would’ve given the ball back, right?

Nope, instead my man tried to pull off a deal of a lifetime.

WATCH:

My man tried to shoot his shot and failed, but I gotta respect the attempt.