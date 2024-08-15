‘Look It Up, Kamala’: Steve Forbes Slams Harris’ ‘Modern Socialism,’ Says She Doesn’t Want To ‘Liberate’ US

Editor-in-chief of Forbes and Republican businessman Steve Forbes ripped Vice President Kamala Harris’s economic plans on Fox Business Thursday, calling them “modern socialism,” saying she wants to “control” the U.S. rather than “liberate” it.

Forbes appeared on “The Evening Edit” with host Elizabeth MacDonald to discuss Harris’s proposal for a federal ban on “corporate price gouging” in food and grocery stores. He highlighted the high inflation under President Joe Biden and predicted that voters would “see through” Harris’ plans, comparing them to policies in North Korea, Cuba and the old Soviet Union. (RELATED: ‘Radioactive Waste For Voters’: Kevin O’Leary Says Kamala Harris ‘Has To Get Rid Of Biden’ To Win Over Americans)

“This is about controlling the economy, not liberating the economy. I think the American people will see through it. This stuff never works. If you want to see how well it works, go to North Korea, go to Cuba, and go to the old Soviet Union. Look it up, Kamala,” Forbes said.

“I don’t think the American voters are going to accept a collapse of the American economy, doing things that hurt the economy rather than help it. Liberate it as President Trump is proposing,” Forbes continued. “Take the shackles off. Reduce regulation. Reduce taxes, and by golly, the American people will come through as they’ve all done in the past.”

MacDonald then continued to slam Harris for wanting a “big government fix like socialism,” which Forbes called a “failed formula.”

WATCH:

“It’s modern socialism. You don’t take things over. You just regulate it extensively, run it to the ground and blame those who are running it, even though you put them out of business. It’s a failed formula, and I don’t think we’re going to have to go through it,” Forbes said.

Harris plans to unveil her full economic agenda in a speech on Friday in North Carolina, where she is expected to attribute rising grocery store prices to corporate consolidation and greed, according to The Hill. While a July report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation falling 2.9% year-over-year, food prices overall have risen over 20% since Biden took office in January 2021.

A recent August poll conducted by the Financial Times and the University of Michigan showed Harris is now leading former President Donald Trump by one point in who Americans believe can handle the economy best, despite nearly half of participants believing Biden’s administration’s policies have “hurt the economy.” However, 42% of voters still believe they would be “better off” financially under another Trump administration, compared to 33% that said the same of Harris, data shows.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.