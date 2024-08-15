Team USA Continues To Dominate The FIBA World Rankings After Bringing Home The Gold Medal

The United States continues to run the world of basketball!

Following a fifth straight gold medal in the Olympics, the United States men’s national basketball team still dominates the FIBA World Rankings at No. 1.

While there’s not much happening when it comes to the top of the board, there’s plenty going on throughout the rankings in terms of movement. After getting medals at the Paris Games, both Serbia and France have moved up the board, while Canada has made it into the top five. (RELATED: The Beef Ratchets Up As Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese To Be Featured In NBA 2K25)

When it comes to the flip side of nations falling in the rankings, Australia is one of the most notable, with their decline coming after heartbreak struck their tournament play. Another country is Spain, who didn’t make it into the knockout stage after a disaster in group play.

Here’s the complete set of rankings:

🚨 NEW FIBA MEN’S WORLD RANKING 🚨#Paris2024 Gold Medalists USA 🇺🇸 retain their top spot, while France 🇫🇷, Serbia 🇷🇸 and Canada 🇨🇦 rise in Top 5 ↗️ 📊 See the full rankings, presented by @Nike, here! — FIBA (@FIBA) August 15, 2024

Say it with me y’all … U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

And yeah, I get this isn’t the most shocking thing in the world, but I still can’t help but to take some pride as an American that we still dominate ish. I won’t lie, after the United States national football (yes, American football) team took a couple of horrible losses, it made me worried about Olympic play.

But nope, here we are, still reigning supreme in basketball and sports overall.