‘It Hurts Still’: Tim Kennedy Describes Painful Day Fellow Members Died During Botched Afghan Withdrawal

Special Forces Operator Tim Kennedy fiercely detailed the harrowing loss of service members at Abbey Gate during a Thursday interview on Fox Business.

In an interview with “The Bottom Line,” Afghanistan veteran Kennedy recounted the last moments he shared with one of the fallen members and ripped the current administration for their policies. Biden ordered the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan in Aug. 2021, culminating in a tumultuous several weeks that resulted in the deaths of 13 American service members during an attack at Kabul airport.

“Seeing their faces hurts. I was with one of the members that morning, the day of the attack,” Kennedy explained. “She volunteered to come and help search the refugees that were bringing on to the airbase to try and fly them out. And she’s woken up in the middle of the morning came out and was searching and in the middle of the most dangerous day perhaps even during the whole entire time that we’re in Afghanistan.”

“She gets out of bed after she’d been working 12 hours she has another 12-hour shift and she volunteers her time and then a few hours later she dies to Abbey Gate.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Bullsh*t’: Marine At Center Of New Afghanistan Probe Accuses Pentagon Of Covering Up Evidence)

Kennedy criticized the administration not only for their silence but also for what he described as ineffective policies that have diminished America’s standing on the global stage.

“It hurts still to this day as it hurts so many service members,” he said. “And you know it’s not just the way that they talk, it’s the policies that they fail to enforce and even worse the policies that they put forth as solutions that we know are just complicit and weak. They put forth as solutions that we know are just complicit and weak. The rest of the world looks at us and we are crumbling on our position in the world stage is being broken down.”