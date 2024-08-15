Tim Walz’s Dog Gets Media Interview Before Kamala Harris

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz’s dog, Scout, took part in a media interview before Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presumptive 2024 presidential nominee.

Harris has yet to formally address the press and define her policies 25 days after receiving President Joe Biden’s endorsement. Despite this, Walz’s dog willingly dished out details from his favorite toy to his strangest habit in a lengthy Vogue piece titled “Scout Walz Is Man’s (And Maybe America’s) Best Friend” released Wednesday.

The article featured answers straight from the pooch’s mouth. Walz’s dog “told” the outlet that he is a Gemini that loves to play frisbee — “especially when Tim wants to throw it for me.”

When asked about his favorite meal, Scout told Vogue, “anything with peanut butter on it.” Walz’s dog has a proclivity for theft, admitting his worst habit is stealing cat food from his “sister,” Honey, and “stealing and eating Tim’s glasses.”

“If I can reach it, I can eat it,” Scout told Vogue when asked about his catchphrase.

The Walz family also took questions about their dog. “He’s a gentle giant, but he’s just a big softie,” they told Vogue. They said Scout “rescued us as much as we rescued him.”

Vogue’s interview of Walz’s dog is part of its “The Dogue Days of Summer” series that spotlights celebrities’ dogs. The outlet dedicated several opening paragraphs to telling the story of Scout — a rescue dog originally named Gene — who Walz brought home on Sept. 5, 2019 following a promise he made to his son two years prior. (RELATED: ‘What Are They Hiding?’ CNN Panelists Call For Kamala Harris To Face The Media, Answer Voters’ Questions)

Harris and Walz sat down together and interviewed each other — without the media. Video of the almost 10-minute exchange was released late Thursday, featuring topics from “white guy tacos” to to their “relationship with music.”

Meanwhile, 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a news conference at his Bedminster golf club Thursday afternoon — his second since speaking to the press on Aug. 8.