Tim Walz Took His Wife On Insane First Date That Should’ve Been A Red Flag

OK, so imagine you’re a dude in the 90’s taking your future wife out on a first date. You didn’t meet on a hook-up app, obviously. You’re dating to marry and you aim to impress. What do you do?

Well, a movie is a nice wholesome option. You get to spend some time together, but there’s not too much pressure to force small talk. It’s romantic as you sidle up to laugh or cry.

So far so good for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Although he already looked 60, Walz was a young man in 1993 when he took his future wife on a first date to the movies.

Did they go see “Mrs. Doubtfire,” the beloved Robin Williams classic that carried over into the New Year after its holiday release?

Perhaps they went to see the original “Jurassic Park” and now have fond memories going to see each new crappy spin-off?

Maybe Walz got to comfort her through the critically acclaimed tear-jerker, “Remains of the Day”?

Any of these would do. That’s what a normal guy would do. But Walz isn’t normal. If his date choices are anything to go by, he’s a raving psychopath.

what an insane first date movie pic.twitter.com/P7VHbZ7N4Q — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) August 14, 2024

No, Walz took his wife to see “Falling Down,” a quickly forgotten Michael Douglas crime drama about, as The New York Times puts it, an “aggrieved white man having a nervous breakdown in Los Angeles.”

Douglas plays a father whose car breaks down on the highway, forcing him to trek through the dangerous streets of L.A. to make it to his daughter’s birthday party. Along the way he meets a veritable cast of freaks, from Mexicans gangs and homeless panhandlers to violent neo-Nazis.

Aw, how romantic.

It’s kind of ironic when you think about it. Maybe seeing the movie with the love of his life that day inspired something in him. If you thought L.A. was dangerous in the 90s, just wait until you see it under a Harris-Walz administration.