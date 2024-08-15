Researchers Stunned At Discovery Of 57 Archaeological Sites Belonging To Ancient Empire

Researchers from the University of Cádiz (UCA) in Spain revealed the discovery of 57 new Roman sites in early August.

Archaeologists working within the middle valley of the Guadalete River were attempting to better understand the interactions between the Bay of Cádiz and local settlements, exploring land and river-based communication and trade routes, as well as economic resources, according to a statement from UCA. During the first phase of the study, researchers uncovered 57 ancient Roman sites of “an unprecedented nature.”

Investigadores de la UCA localizan en el valle del Río Guadalete 57 yacimientos inéditos de época romana • Portal UCA https://t.co/KOkkXROPrH pic.twitter.com/9gLMrL6FM4 — Nirmata (@En_formare) August 12, 2024

The excavation phase of the study revealed further data on the sites, including functional areas of a villa that were both residential and productive. “This excavation marks a paradigm in the studies of Roman archaeology in the Sierra de Cádiz, as it is the first time that the Roman village in this area has been comprehensively analysed,” the institution wrote. (RELATED: Archaeologists Find Site Of Massive Roman Clash With Spartacus)

Ground-penetrating radar, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with various sensor equipment documented more villas. An extensive study continues to move forward with a slew of additional disciplines joining the archaeologists, including experts in numismatics and archaeometry.

Daily Caller: Prisoner’s Prayer ‘Lord, Make Them Die An Awful Death’ Found Carved In Ancient Cell https://t.co/5yvK98LwWI — Ian’s Newsfeed 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@IanHNewsFeed) August 12, 2024

“The data we have has allowed us to generate a solid base of archaeological information and documentation to continue with the research in the coming years in this area. Our main objective is to continue carrying out excavations and surveys with non-traditional techniques and tools that will be completed with the study of the contexts found, as well as analysis techniques on the documented materials that will allow us to obtain a holistic view of the Roman settlement and the territory in the area around the Bornos and Arcos de la Frontera reservoirs,” lead UCA researcher and professor of Archaeology Macarena Lara said in the statement. (RELATED: Archaeologists Discover Ancient Roman Villa Hiding ‘Mysterious’ Feature)

The team did not say how old they believed the settlements are, though I’m sure that information will be determined in the ongoing investigations.