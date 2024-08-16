WWE Legend Dead At 81

WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa’i died at the age of 81 after suffering a series of medical setbacks.

Anoa’i was the brother of Sika Anoa’i and uncle to fellow WWE star Roman Reigns. His daughter Vale Anoa’i confirmed the wrestling star’s death in a post shared to social media. “Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express,” she wrote on Twitter. His daughter went on to explain that the famous wrestler battled through two heart tacks in January and fell and broke his back in two places in March, requiring major surgery. He also had heart valve replacement surgery before undergoing his second back surgery. His health declined in the last month of his life and he was put on hospice care.

Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That’s all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3 — Vale Anoa’i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024

News of Anoa’i’s passing comes months after Sika Anoa’i passed away at the age of 79.

The WWE star began his wrestling career shortly after leaving the Marines and won his first-ever match in 1971, according to TMZ. It was then that he began to train with his brother Sika and the legendary Wild Samoans tag team was formed.

The brothers defeated Ivan Putski and Tito Santana to capture their first WWF Tag Team Championship in 1980, according to Wrestling Inc.

The Anoa’i family has confirmed that Afa just passed away. Best wishes to the family. Been a rough last week for the wrestling business when it comes to deaths with Kevin Sullivan, Dennis Brent and Afa. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 16, 2024

The powerful duo won the WWF Tag Team Championship three times. Anoa’i was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 – along with his brother. They were inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall Of Fame in 2012. They went on to compete for Stampede Wrestling and numerous NWA territories.

Anoa’i also worked a few matches after his retirement, his last one being in 2014. The wrestling champion opened a training facility alongside Sika and has been credited for playing a role in training legendary wrestlers Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns and the Usos.

“I love you, Dad. This is not goodbye, because I’ll never lose you. This is just the end of your lifetime on Earth. I will always love you,” his daughter wrote in her statement.

“You will be remembered, honored, missed, and respected forever. The strongest man I’ve ever known. The 3-count comes for us all, eventually, but you fought it all the way to the end.” (RELATED: WWE Hall Of Famer Sika Anoai Dead At 79)

Anoa’i is survived by his wife Lynn and seven children.