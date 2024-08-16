Record-Breaking Angel Reese Lashes Out At Reporter After Sky Get Rocked By Mercury

Angel Reese ain’t tryna hear it!

The record-breaking WNBA superstar for the Chicago Sky had zero interest in speaking about setting new marks Thursday night following her team getting smashed.

Reese and the Chicago Sky ended up getting blown out by the Phoenix Mercury, 85-65, and as a result, are now losing 10-15 with only 15 games left to go in the campaign. (RELATED: The Beef Ratchets Up As Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese To Be Featured In NBA 2K25)

With that being said, however, Reese did make a little history in the contest setting the Sky franchise record for the most offensive rebounds in a season, with the mark being set at 118. But uh … she had zero interest in talking about it after the game following such a disastrous performance from her squad.

After the contest, Reese was questioned by a reporter about breaking the rebounding record, but the Caitlin-Clark hating superstar completely shut it down, and quickly at that.

“I don’t want to hear about no record,” Reese snapped.

WATCH:

Despite Angel Reese breaking a record today, the Chicago Sky did not win. She was visibly upset during the post-game. ⬇️ #WNBA #ChicagoSky pic.twitter.com/ZSRgZMFwdA — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) August 16, 2024

This is gonna be one of those moments where I’m gonna ride with Angel Reese.

You see, my seven-year-old is a natural when it comes to golf (and that’s no cap), and we’re grinding to get her to the LPGA by the time she’s 14, 15, 16 years old. So let’s say she ends up becoming a superstar and makes it into The Solheim Cup representing the United States. If she ends up killin’ it, but the U.S. overall has a bad performance to lose, what do you think I’m gonna get her to say as her manager?

She sure as hell won’t be gloating about her dominant performance, rather being down that her country lost — not only do we want to win, but it’s simple public relations.

Angel is on point here, so no foul the way I’m seeing it.