Rapper BeatKing Dead At Age 39 After Collapsing During Radio Show

Beloved Houston rapper and producer BeatKing died in the hospital Thursday in Houston, Texas, at the age of 39.

A representative from his camp confirmed his death was the result of a pulmonary embolism, according to TMZ. The insider said BeatKing was doing a morning takeover at the Urban One/Radio One station when he fainted.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals did everything they could to save him. BeatKing, whose birth name was Justin Riley, passed away later that same day with his two daughters by his side, according to TMZ.

“It is truly sad. We loved him so much,” the rapper’s representative told TMZ.

BeatKing was a prominent entertainment figure in the Texas party scene. His music is well-known and often played at colleges and clubs dating as far back as the ’10s.

He’s best known for his viral 2020 TikTok hit, “Then Leave,” which garnered international attention and attracted a fresh fan following.

Some of his other hit songs include “SDAB,” with 2 Chainz and Juicy J, as well as “Outside” and “Keep It Poppin'” featuring Ludacris and Queendom Come.

The famous rapper was recently photographed with Drake, but it is not known if they were collaborating on music.

“He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live,” BeatKing’s representative told TMZ.

“He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will [love] him forever.” (RELATED: Famous Actor And Rapper Chino XL Dead At Age 50)

BeatKing’s representative paid tribute to BeatKing’s legacy by calling him “the best part of the club for over a decade,” according to TMZ.