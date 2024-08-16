CNN’s Harry Enten Reveals Demographic Responsible For Kamala Harris’ Growing Momentum

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten said on Friday that women are largely behind the growing momentum for Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Enten said Harris is leading Republican nominee Donald Trump by an 11-point margin among women voters nationally, while President Joe Biden had a 4-point lead prior to dropping out of the race on July 21. Trump’s 9-point lead among men has remained the same against both Biden and Harris.

“But take a look now, look at how the race has changed. Instead of having a 4-point advantage, it leads up to 11 points,” Enten said. “And men haven’t changed their voting patterns at all, at least not in the national polls. A 9-point advantage for Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, a 9-point advantage against Kamala Harris. What has occurred is that women are flocking to the Democratic ticket. Look at that, 4 points versus 11 points, that is the reason Kamala Harris has turned this race around.”

CNN’s Harry Enten says women are largely responsible for Kamala Harris’ growing momentum pic.twitter.com/7vNKsKSjYU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 16, 2024

Enten pointed to the gender gap in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, where Harris holds a larger lead among women than when Biden was still in the race. The Democratic ticket’s lead among women rose from ten points to 17 points when Harris stepped up to the top of the ticket, resulting in Harris polling better than former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. (RELATED: ‘Who Would Have Ever Thought?’: CNN’s Harry Enten Says He ‘Absolutely’ Thinks Trump Can Put Blue States ‘Into Play’)

“But again, that surge among women, we’re seeing the same thing in those battleground states as we saw nationally,” Enten said. “Kamala Harris is up 17 points among women. Men, very little change. Donald Trump [is] doing a little bit worse, but still a clear advantage. It’s the same story in the swing states as we see nationally. The gender gap was working for Donald Trump against Joe Biden, and now it’s working against him against Kamala Harris.”

Democrats held a 13-point advantage among women in 2020 and an 11-point lead in 2016, when former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton became the first woman nominated for president, Enten showed. Republicans held a ten-point lead among men during the 2020 election and a 14-point advantage in 2016.

Enten said the gender gap in the political parties is wider in the 2024 election, as Trump fares better among men than in the past elections.

“Kamala Harris is winning this race right now, at least in these key battleground states, because of what she’s doing with women voters. Women voters are energized and is the reason that Kamala Harris turned a deficit that Joe Biden had into a lead,” Enten said.

Harris and Trump are neck-and-neck in the national polls and in battleground states, with Harris slightly leading Trump nationally 49% to 47% as of Thursday, according to The New York Times. Harris is leading Trump by 1 point in Wisconsin and by 2 points in Michigan, while the Republican nominee is leading by 2 points in Georgia and Arizona.

The candidates are tied with 48% in Pennsylvania, according to The New York Times.

