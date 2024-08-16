Connor Stalions Lands D-Coordinator Job At Detroit High School, And It’s Actually Not A Bad Gig For Him: REPORT

Check out Connor Stalions though! Out here doing the damn thing!

Less than a year following the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the world of college football, former Michigan Wolverines analyst Connor Stalions has landed another coaching job, and it’s not a bad gig for somebody who is supposed to be “disgraced.”

According to a report from The Detroit News, Stalions has been named Detroit Mumford High School’s defensive coordinator. (RELATED: 5-Star Recruit Josh Petty Is Getting Paid $800,000 Per Year In NIL Money To Play College Football At Georgia Tech)

“I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions,” head coach William McMichael told the outlet. “He’s my defensive coordinator.”

Stalions worked his way through the ranks of college pigskin before he signed on with the Michigan Wolverines as a “player personnel analyst” in October 2022, BroBible noted.

Two seasons later, he was fired after he was accused of being a part of a sign-stealing operation.

He’s back! Connor Stalions, the ‘most hated man in college football,’ has landed a coaching job — in Detroit: https://t.co/r5OlYhElmz via @detroitnews — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) August 16, 2024

I can’t help but to be impressed with Connor here.

Yeah, it’s just a high school job, and a coordinator gig at that, but it still happens to be in a major metropolitan area less than a year after a big-time scandal. It’s not a bad recovery spot to work his way back up the ranks, because he was close to making dreams come true at Michigan.

He’ll have to rebuild, sure, but why not take another shot if you’re Connor?

Kudos.