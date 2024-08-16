‘Got His Moment’: Widow Of Corey Comperatore Brought To Tears, Calls Trump’s RNC Tribute ‘A Big Honor’

The widow of slain former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore was moved to tears Friday during an interview, calling a tribute at the Republican National Convention with former President Trump “a big honor.”

Just over a month after the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, Corey Comperatore’s widow, Helen, gave her first exclusive interview with Pittsburgh’s “Action News 4.” She reflected on her life with Comperatore before the tragedy at the rally that took his life and called Trump’s tribute at the RNC in late July an “honor” for her husband, as he finally had his “moment” on stage. (RELATED: Trump Unveils Tribute For Former Fire Chief Killed During Rally Attack)

“That was an honor. That was a big honor,” Helen said. “I’ll tell you why. All day at the rally, my husband kept saying, ‘He’s gonna call me up on stage. You’re gonna hear him. He’s gonna say, Corey, come on up here. Corey, get up here.’ He was just joking, you know, obviously, but he kept saying that, ‘You’re gonna get up, you know, he’s gonna call me up on stage.’ And we were all like, there’s this moment he’s up on stage. So, yeah, he got his moment on stage.”

WATCH:

On the evening of July 18, Trump brought out Comperatore’s fire gear on stage before addressing delegates and supporters at the RNC. The tribute came shortly after Comperatore was fatally struck at the rally by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks while shielding his daughter, Allyson, from gunfire.

“I was the one that my dad threw down,” Allyson said during the interview. “As he was throwing me down, he, that was when he was shot. And he ended up falling onto me. And I — I don’t remember hearing any other shots, I don’t remember feeling any other shots, because like in that moment I was, like I was saying before, just trying to take care of him. I turned around, and I was like confused. And I went, ‘Dad?’ And when I turned is whenever he fell down.”

Following the incident, Helen Comperatore revealed in a Facebook post that Trump called to offer condolences and promised to speak again “in the days and weeks ahead.”

Crooks was able to fire multiple rounds into the crowd after grazing Trump’s ear with the first bullet but was ultimately killed by authorities. Following the incident, questions arose about possible Secret Service security failures as more details continued to emerge.

Helen mentioned that the family has now hired an attorney to seek “justice” for the former volunteer fire chief, stating she wants answers from rally security.

“I want justice for my husband, and I’m going to get it,” Helen said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.