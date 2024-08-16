‘Demonic Force Behind It’: Mary Rooke Rips Harris’ Pronoun ‘Nonsense,’ Says Parents Will ‘Push Back’

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for pronoun “nonsense” Friday in an appearance on Newsmax.

Rooke blasted Harris’ support for gender identity “nonsense” that defies parental rights during an appearance on Carl Higbie’s “Frontline.” Host Lidia Curanaj expressed disbelief at Harris’ policies, particularly her website’s option to select from a wide array of pronouns when applying for campaign positions.

“I think that we’re at this precipice in our nation where we have to decide whether or not parental rights and whether or not, you know, reality and the way God made us is the way that we’re going to move forward or if we’re gonna continue with this nonsense,” Rooke responded Curanaj. (RELATED: ‘They Want To Control’: Charles Payne Says Harris Campaign Is Launching ‘War On Capitalism’)

“I think there’s a lot of pushback from parents to say we absolutely control the lives of our children,” she continued. “We control their destinies and we want them to become, you know, fruitful and prosperous. And whenever you have a campaign that is willing to put and subject children to this type of ideology that sterilizes them, memes them, sends them on a path of depression.”

“I think that whenever we are telling children that you can pick any type of gender that you wanna pick, that you can be all of these other things that we negate the possibilities of their true future, which is you can be anyone you wanna be,” Rooke explained.

“That doesn’t mean pick your gender,” she continued. “That means choosing a career, being a mother, or being a father, you know, taking place in this American dream that we have been able to be given throughout all of these decades of our country.”

She further accused Harris of trivializing serious issues with jokes and drag queens at campaign events. “The way that Kamala Harris goes about it is that she laughs. And, you know, she kind of jokes around about this and she has drag queens at their show, but the demonic force behind it is what really parents need to be fighting against,” Rooke continued.