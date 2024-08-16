‘Who I Vote For Is No One’s Business’: Dem In Red-Leaning District Refuses To Commit To Vote For Harris

Maine Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has refused to announce support for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, according to statements made on Thursday and Friday.

Golden said on Thursday that he would not be endorsing the vice president or any candidate for president, doubling down on Friday when he refused to answer a reporter’s questions regarding who he will cast a vote for in the upcoming presidential election, according to an X post by the congressman. Golden represents Maine’s red-leaning second district, a position he will have to defend against Republican opponent Austin Theriault in November, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“Who I vote for is no one’s business but my own. I want the people of Maine’s Second District to understand this: I don’t care if you plan to vote for Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, or none of the above. I intend to seek your support to be your representative based upon the merits of the work I have done for all of our communities the past five and a half years,” Golden said on X.

I have received a request for comment on the following from a Portland Press Herald reporter: “Endorsement aside. Does Golden plan to cast a vote in the presidential election? If so, who does he plan to vote for?” “Why is Golden still registered as a Democrat? He’s trying… — Jared Golden for Congress (@golden4congress) August 16, 2024

Theriault criticized Golden for his lack of transparency with voters in an X post on Friday, calling his statement “disingenuous” and “condescending.”

Jared says here that “who I vote for is no one’s business but my own.” This may be true of a private citizen, but he’s a public figure representing constituents at the national level. To act as if his public stance and voting plans on a consequential national election are… https://t.co/iB64qWPDBv — Austin Theriault (@AustinTheriault) August 16, 2024

Golden ended his statement by referring to the GOP as a “cult” and encouraging voters that disagreed with his decision not to reveal his voting preference to support his opponent. (RELATED: Blue State Judge Rules RFK Jr Cannot Appear On Ballot)

“If Mainers want a candidate whose entire campaign is about fealty to one party’s entire platform and its national leaders, Austin Theriault is right there for them,” Golden wrote.

Maine’s second district voted for former president Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020 but is currently leaning Democratic, according to an estimate from The Hill. Democrats currently lead Republicans by a slim margin of half a point in generic House polls, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Golden and Theriault did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

