80s Rockstar Jack Russell Dead At 63

Jack Russell, the former frontman for the rock band Great White, died Thursday at the age of 63.

Russell’s death was confirmed in a statement posted on his official Instagram page. “With tremendous sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jack Patrick Russell – father, husband, cousin, uncle and friend. Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik,” his team wrote to social media. Family spokesperson K.L. Doty reported that Russell died as a result of Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy, according to TMZ.

The Great White paid tribute to their longtime friend and bandmate in a touching post shared on their Instagram page.

“What do you say about someone who was there by your side on such an amazing journey, the good and the bad? We prefer to let the music fill in the blanks,” the band wrote.

“All those wonderful years together will be held close to our hearts.”

As the lead vocalist of the Great White, Russell formed an integral part of the band’s success. He co-founded the band in 1982 alongside Mark Kendall. Their biggest hits, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” and “The Angel Song,” soared to the top of the charts in the late 80s.

Russell remained with the band until 1996, when he shifted the focus to his solo career. He released his first solo album, then returned to the Great White, where he remained until 2001, when the band broke up. He changed the name of the rock band to Jack Russell’s Great White.

He survived a fatal fire at his concert in 2003, when a pyrotechnic display ignited foam in the walls of the venue. The infamous Rhode Island nightclub fire claimed 100 lives and left 230 people injured.

The glam metal rocker remained in the music scene, and maintained a devoted fan base. He shared a health update with his fans in July, stating he was no longer able to perform the way he used to. He explained that both conditions he suffered from took a toll on his motor skills, and he was forced to retire from touring.

“Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive,” his team wrote to Instagram. (RELATED: ‘Notebook’ Star Gena Rowlands Dead At 94)

They promised fans that details of a public memorial will be announced at a later date.