Prosecutors Allegedly Uncover ‘Ketamine Queen’s’ Luxurious Lifestyle As She Faces Charges In Murder Of Matthew Perry

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles,” boasted a luxurious lifestyle before she was arrested for her involvement in the death of “Friends” star, Matthew Perry.

Sangha touted herself as a “celebrity drug dealer” with “high quality goods,” and frequently shared snaps of her lavish lifestyle on social media, according to The New York Post. She was reportedly known to take numerous, extravagant trips to Mexico, Spain, Italy, Greece, Japan, France, Dubai and Antigua. Prosecutors accused her of living it up while being “blithely indifferent to the fact that her ketamine” killed people, according to The New York Post. Her Instagram page showcases high-end items with a focus on appearances, and some people that know her have come forward to share intimate details about her lifestyle.

Prosecutors allege her ritzy way of life included renting her North Hollywood home for “thousands of dollars per month,” and driving a Range Rover that was recently turned over for a 2024 BMW, according to The New York Post.

“Based on defendant’s lifestyle and spending, she has the financial means to flee,” prosecutors claimed in a motion to keep Sangha behind bars.

Sangha’s friends said she was “obsessed” with her appearance and routinely underwent Botox treatments and IV drips to promote “natural wellness.” Feds claimed she took pride in being a drug dealer to some very famous celebrities, according to The New York Post.

“Although she also sold methamphetamine and other drugs like magic mushrooms, defendant’s specialty was ketamine, which she routinely sold, holding herself out as a celebrity drug dealer with high-quality goods,” the court documents read, according to The New York Post.

The 41-year-old American-British dual-national seemed “carefree” after Perry’s death and enjoyed a party-based lifestyle in the days leading up to her arrest.

“If anything, she became more social in the past few months,” a longtime friend told The Post.

“She seemed carefree like she didn’t have a worry in the world. She was always up for parties or dinner or just hanging out. She put on a brave face, considering what she knew was coming. She acted like it was no big deal at all.”

The alleged drug dealer was among five people arrested in connection with the Perry’s death, and is accused of providing the ketamine that killed the famous actor, Oct. 28, 2023.

She was charged in an 18-count superseding indictment that made the headlines Thursday, which included conspiracy to distribute ketamine, falsifying documents and other drug trafficking counts, according to The New York Post.

She entered a not guilty plea, but the judge held her without bail as she awaits trial.

Police raided her home Mar. 19 and allegedly found “approximately 3 pounds of counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, 79 vials of ketamine, ketamine powder, 2,127 grams of Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine,” according to The New York Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Police Arrest Multiple People In Connection To Matthew Perry’s Death)

She also “possessed drug trafficking tools, such as a money counter, a scale covered in drug residue, a signal and hidden camera detector, and other drug paraphernalia, a drug ledger and a firearm registered to defendant’s boyfriend,” the motion read.