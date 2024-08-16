Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Gets Final Kick In The Teeth, And We Can All Watch

Kevin Costner’s “Horizon: An American Saga” is officially going to HBO’s Max on August 23 after a catastrophic theatrical flop.

Costner may have created the most expensive straight-to-video film in history with the first installment of his wannabe “Horizon” franchise, making barely $32 million in global earnings despite a $100 million budget ($38 million of which was Costner’s own cash). The first chapter of “Horizon” was such a failure in the theaters, that it was available via paid streaming services within a month of its release.

Now it’ll head over to HBO on August 23, so subscribers can watch it as part of their package, according to Variety.

The miserable news for Costner’s career comes within hours of rumors swirling that he’s quietly hoping “Yellowstone” fails without him. Sources said he’s “obsessively eyeing” how many spin-offs creator Taylor Sheridan is making (a lot and all of them have huge A-list casts lined up). (RELATED: Kevin Costner Speaks Out On Massive Franchise Flop)

“Kevin’s well aware the likes of Taylor Sheridan and other turncoats are probably chuckling over ‘Horizon’s’ bad viewing numbers, and it’s only strengthened his bitterness and dislike toward them,” one insider claimed, suggesting Costner won’t be eating crow and returning to finish up his role as John Dutton in the hit series.

I genuinely believe that if Costner hadn’t gone through such a public dramafest with Sheridan and abandoned his cast, crew and fans of “Yellowstone,” we’d have all made his “Horizon” project a success. (RELATED: Luke Wilson Seemingly Drops Huge Spoiler On Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Movies)

The second installment of the franchise is already complete and will be released out-of-competition at the Venice Film Festival in 2024. There were supposed to be two other movies in the series but they may not happen, Variety said.