Lainey Wilson Returns To ‘Yellowstone,’ And You Can Be In Her Scenes

AMERICANAFEST 2022 - In the Round: Songs of

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Country music star Lainey Wilson is returning to film “Yellowstone’s” final episodes in September, and you can get in on the production.

“Yellowstone” is apparently shooting in Fort Worth in early September, finishing up the final episodes of the series with Wilson in tow, according to the Star-Telegram. Wilson’s scenes involve a concert, where she’ll reprise her role of Abby, the love interest of Ryan (Ian Bohen), one of the bunkhouse boys.

Taylor Sheridan (or whoever is doing his casting) wants a whole host of extras to come along to the show, where you’ll be paid to watch Wilson perform and probably get to see a little behind-the-scenes action from the much-anticipated show.

Anyone interested in taking part must be 18 or older, but there doesn’t seem to be any other requirement. (RELATED: ‘Tulsa King’ Season Two Looks Incredible In Spoiler-Filled Trailer)

Don’t worry if you don’t make the cut this time. I have a feeling Sheridan will be shooting a lot of his upcoming projects in and around the Fort Worth area. He’s already filmed “1883” in the Stockyards, as well as scenes from the upcoming all-star series, “Landman.” Production is also in full swing for “Lioness” season two, starring Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and more.

Sheridan is seriously making Texas the go-to place for production in 2024. He just announced his first “Yellowstone” spin-off sequel, “The Madison,” which is said to be set around Montana and possibly New York. I almost guarantee they film most of it in Texas. (RELATED: Sources Claim Kevin Costner Is Loving That ‘Yellowstone’ Won’t Work Without ‘His Genius’ Apparently)

Most of Sheridan’s shows are coming out between September (Tulsa King) through November. “Yellowstone” hits our screens November 10.