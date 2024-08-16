Police Charge Woman For Trying To Steal Elvis Presley’s Graceland In Apparent Fraud Scheme: REPORT

Federal prosecutors reportedly charged Missouri resident Lisa Jeanine Findley with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft in an apparent attempt to steal Graceland.

Police arrested Findley for allegedly trying to take over Elvis Presley’s famous estate by falsely claiming that Lisa Marie Presley put the historic property up as collateral for a loan that she did not repay in advance of her death, according to TMZ. A judge intercepted just before Graceland went up for auction, and stopped the proceedings. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Findley’s arrest Friday, according to TMZ.

The situation traces back to a company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending that claimed Lisa Marie failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan. They claimed Lisa Marie put up Graceland as collateral on the loan, but but Elvis’ granddaughter, Riley Keough, filed documents in court claiming the company’s alleged loan documents and information were fraudulent, and the property was being caught in the balance by illicit means, according to TMZ.

“We think this is the first domino to fall not the last,” an Elvis official told TMZ.

“We do not believe this is the mastermind behind the scam.”

They went on to state that “statements attributed to the woman arrested have pointed to someone who has a loose affiliation with the Elvis world,” according to TMZ.

The FBI has been involved in this matter, and launched a criminal investigation into the attempted sale of Graceland.

Findley is due to appear in federal court in Missouri on Friday. (RELATED: Priscilla Presley Files Lawsuit Against Former Business Associates Claiming They Swindled Over $1 Million: REPORT)

She faces a mandatory minimum of 2 years in prison for the identity theft charge and a maximum of 20 years in prison for the mail fraud charge if she is convicted of those crimes, according to TMZ.