‘Oh, So Now You’re Calling Me Racist?’: Nancy Mace Unleashes On CNN Panelist Offended By ‘Kamala’ Pronunciation

Republican South Carolina Rep Nancy Mace unleashed on CNN panelists offended by how she pronounced Vice President Kamala Harris’s name Thursday evening on “CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip.”

CNN’s Abby Phillip’s panel discussion about a black woman who runs a Trump merchandise store quickly went off the rails when Vanderbilt University Professor Michael Eric Dyson abruptly pivoted into an attack on Mace about the pronunciation of Harris’s first name.

“That sounds like self-hatred and justification of white supremacy,” Dyson remarked about the Trump store owner before redirecting focus on Mace. “Now let me just say this, because this congresswoman is a wonderful human being, but when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying you will call her anything you want, I know you don’t intend it to be that way. That’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of black people,” Dyson said.

“Oh, so now you’re calling me racist?” Mace shot back.

“I didn’t say—” Dyson began.

“That is BS. That is complete BS,” Mace responded as Dyson continued to say Mace doesn’t have to “intend racism to accomplish it.”

“No, no, no. You are intending that I am racist, and that is offensive and it’s wrong. And it’s offensive, and it’s disgusting,” Mace continued as other CNN panelists joined the crosstalk.

Dyson called Mace’s “disrespect” of Harris “disgusting.” The panel quieted down when the congresswoman countered that Harris’s “disrespect of women” is “disgusting.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Tells Fox News To ‘Quit Complaining’ That Kamala Dodges The Media)

“You know what’s disgusting to women? It’s her disrespect of women,” Mace said. “She doesn’t know what a woman is, and if at 25 years ago, I became—”

“White women don’t have the ability to tell black women who paid the price of blood to make this country what it is to tell them they’re not real women,” Dyson interjected.

“Twenty-five years ago, I became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina. I fought my way through it tooth and nail, blood, sweat and tears,” Mace said. “And Kamala Harris—”

“Kamala! Kamala! It’s Kamala!” CNN panelists shouted, pronouncing the vice president’s name as “KA-mah-la” instead of Mace’s “ka-MAH-la.”

“You’re doing this on purpose! You can’t expect people to respect your service if you don’t respect her,” former Clinton White House aide Keith Boykin yelled at Mace from across the table.

Phillip put an end to the argument by interrupting her panelists and moving on to play another video clip from the interview with the Trump store owner.