Notre Dame Drops The Hammer On Men’s Swimming Team After Investigation Reveals Gambling Scandal: REPORT

Woah … what do we have here?

When you ponder about sports wackiness on university campuses, the swimming teams don’t really pop into your head, but we may have to rethink that logic after what’s going on with the University of Notre Dame men’s swimming program.

Back in June, an investigation was launched into the team, and it’s been revealed what the findings were. And well, it’s a horrible look to keep it a bean with you. (RELATED: 5-Star Recruit Josh Petty Is Getting Paid $800,000 Per Year In NIL Money To Play College Football At Georgia Tech)

According to a report from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, the Fighting Irish men’s swimming team created their own sportsbook that would allow them to bet on their own performances. It’s believed that the majority of the returning 2024-25 squad placed wagers. In certain races, swimmer’s times were used as “over/under” lines, with teammates able to place bets on the results.

Currently, there are no gambling brands that take wagers on college swimming.

NEWS: Notre Dame is suspending its men’s swimming program for the entire 2024-25 academic year after investigations revealed swimmers created an internal sportsbook to gamble on their performances, plus other “corrosive culture” issues. https://t.co/XG52dCqoyr — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 15, 2024

Probably not the most ethical thing because it involves an “under” line, but I have to applaud the team’s creativity for launching their own sportsbook. I mean, yeah, I understand how this is shady behavior, but can we at least give them kudos for their effort?

Notre Dame University should be proud, look at the smarts you produced.