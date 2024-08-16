Popular Comedian That Appeared On ‘America’s Got Talent’ Dead In Hit-And-Run Incident

Popular comedian and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Perry Kurtz died in a hit-and-run incident Thursday at the age of 73.

The beloved comedian was involved in a fatal collision in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Tarzana at roughly 11:20 pm, according to TMZ. Initial reports indicate he died after a gray Honda Civic struck him. Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced Kurtz dead on-scene immediately upon their arrival, according to The New York Post. Sources connected to law enforcement said police have arrested a suspect on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, according to TMZ.

A press release said, “a gray Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard when it struck and killed a pedestrian who was walking across Ventura Boulevard east of Corbin Avenue,” according to The New York Post.

“The pedestrian was thrown into an easterly direction before colliding with the roadway. The Honda continued eastbound failing to stop, identify self, or render aid as required by law.” The outlet reported the driver of the Honda was a teenager.

No further details were provided about the circumstances behind the hit-and-run.

Kurtz was a celebrated comedian that had close connections with many comedy legends. He began his career by performing in gigs across the country in the early 1970s. He headlined some of the biggest comedy clubs in L.A. and New York City and amassed an impressive fan-following.

The popular comedian was a consistent headliner at Dangerfield’s, a venue named after comedy legend Rodney Dangerfield, according to TMZ.

Kurtz graced the stage at the Comedy Store, the Jon Lovitz Comedy Club, the Hollywood Pantages Theater and other spots.

He was close friends with the late Robin Williams.

Kurtz is also known for his performance on season 8 of “America’s Got Talent,” where he performed a rap about the judges on the panel and was immediately turned away.

A video of Kurtz’ recent show was posted to his Instagram account just hours before he died.