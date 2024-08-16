Python Swallowed Woman Up To Her Shoulders In Lethal Attack, Authorities Say

A daughter found her 74-year-old mother dead from a python attack in central Indonesia, police and local officials told CBS News on Friday.

Maga, the elderly victim, had been missing from her home since Wednesday, prompting her relatives to organize a search for her, the outlet reported. The daughter found her mother’s body close to the 13-foot snake, Awaluddin, the head of the Indonesian district where the body was found, told AFP, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Researchers Discover 7-Foot-Wide, 500-Pound Pile Of Pythons)

Locals said that the woman was swallowed up by the python up to her shoulders before the snake vomited her out, Awaluddin noted. The victim had bite marks on her head and legs, Awaluddin added. The locals proceeded to beat the snake to death, according to CBS News.

Supriadi, an Indonesian police spokesman, told the outlet the victim presumably was killed “because of being constricted and bitten by the snake.”

Maga’s death marks the third person killed by the pythons in the Indonesian province since June, the outlet reported.

Farida, a 45-year-old woman, was discovered inside a 16-foot python by Indonesian authorities June 7. The search party cut open the snake’s stomach and found the victim’s still-clothed body.

“They agreed to cut open the python’s stomach. As soon as they did, Farida’s head was immediately visible,” Suardi Rosi, the village head, said.

A second woman, 36-year-old Siriati of the same province, was similarly found in the belly of a snake around the same time, CBS News reported. Her husband Adiansa, 30, “spotted a snake, about 10 meters from the path [to their home]. The snake was still alive,” the police chief Idul said. Adiansa’s suspicions were aroused due to the snake’s “very large” belly and he called on his fellow villagers to cut open the python, where they found the body, Village secretary Iyang said.