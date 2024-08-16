Racing Icon Scott Bloomquist Dies In Tragic Plane Crash

Racing legend Scott Bloomquist, 60, reportedly died in a plane crash near his Mooresburg, Tennessee home Friday morning while piloting a small aircraft.

Bloomquist, the owner of an airstrip, crashed into a barn on his land, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told The Rogersville Review. Authorities were reportedly informed of the crash at 7:50 a.m. He was the only person aboard the aircraft, according to the outlet.

Bloomquist’s name is synonymous with dirt track racing. The racer was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame in 2002. He claimed victory three times in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, eight times in the Dirt Late Model Dream Series and four times in the prestigious World 100, according to his biography on the Scott Bloomquist Racing website. (RELATED: REPORT: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gets Last Laugh In Battle Against His Wicked Witch Of A Stepmother)

Bloomquist also took home the World of Outlaws Late Model Series title in 2004. He secured over 600 career wins, solidifying his status as one of the most successful racers in the sport’s history.

A 2019 motorcycle accident severely injured his leg and hip and, in the following years, he faced prostate cancer and back issues, according to the New York Post. Despite these setbacks, Bloomquist was reportedly working towards making a comeback in racing in 2024.

The news of his passing has reverberated through the racing world, with people paying tribute online. “One of the saddest days in dirt racing history,” one user wrote on X, capturing the collective grief of the community.

Others echoed this sentiment, highlighting Bloomquist’s larger-than-life persona and contributions to the sport.

“Scott Bloomquist had a legendary career,” Seth Eggert, associate editor for the racing outlet Kickin’ The Tires, posted along with a list of the racer’s accomplishments. “RIP Scott Bloomquist.”

Scott Bloomquist had a legendary career 8-time Late Model Dirt Champion across 3 series

8-time Dirt Late Model Dream Winner

4-time World 100 Winner

4-time Blue-Gray 100 Winner

2002 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame inductee RIP Scott Bloomquist pic.twitter.com/xkwn1E1Kz2 — Seth Eggert (@SethEggert91) August 16, 2024

“Just awful news. The word legend gets thrown around a little too often sometimes. But it’s the only way to describe Scott Bloomquist,” read another tribute from the Couch Racer brand.