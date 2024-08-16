‘This Is A Communist Ticket’: Former Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Predicts Public Will Turn On Kamala In Three Weeks

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller forecasted Thursday on Fox News that the public’s support for Vice President Kamala Harris will start to crumble in three weeks.

During a segment on the show “Hannity,” Sean Hannity scrutinized Harris for her apparent inconsistencies on several key policy issues. Harris is now campaigning to be tough on the border but vowed in 2019 to shut down all migrant detention centers immediately upon taking office. Similarly, her views on energy policies appear to have evolved. Harris initially supported a ban on fracking and drilling, however the Biden administration has yet to ban fracking on public lands despite making it more expensive to do so.

Hannity asked Miller when these changing stances of Harris permeate the “bloodstream of the American people’s consciousness.”

“I think three weeks as you continue to see President Trump, which he’s going to do day after day after day, lay out with quotes, facts and votes. Every insane radical position and action as Vice President that Kamala Harris has taken, including, as you mentioned in your monologue. These horrifying cases of rapes and murders by illegal aliens that she set free as borders are,” Miller told Hannity. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Says It’s ‘Shocking’ How Even Liberal Media Won’t Defend Harris Ducking Press)

Miller argued that once former President Donald Trump fully exposes Harris’ shifting stances to the electorate, public perception will shift.

“Day after day, he’s going to lay that out. I think it’s going to sink in. In about three weeks and you’re going to see the general public realize that this is a communist ticket,” he explained.

Harris is poised to roll out a proposal to impose a federal ban on supposed corporate “price-gouging” on food and groceries, and will announce the plan during a Friday speech in North Carolina, according to The Hill. Harris will also blame corporations and greed for higher food and grocery prices in America, a common refrain from the Biden administration.

The vice president will say during her speech that the cost of meat is particularly responsible for the overall increases in food prices, according to The Hill. The Consumer Price Index for “food at home” — which includes many items commonly purchased at grocery stores — is up by about 21% since 2021, the year that the Biden administration came into power, according to Axios.